BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam going around the county. The sheriff’s office says there is someone going around telling people he is Andrew Clem with the sheriff’s office. He tells people the person has missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for them before going on to say that if they pay him $1,500, he will put a freeze on serving the warrant.

BENTON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO