Patient death spurs infusion pump recall

The United States spends more on healthcare than any other developed country – sometimes more than $400,000 per person over a lifetime for the average American. Of course, certain medical conditions can be much more expensive to treat than others, and the costs of treatment for some common ailments are rising.
FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Tuesday that it and partner Pfizer (PFE.N) have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, seeking a judgment that they did not infringe U.S. patents held by rival CureVac (5CV.DE).
Five recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since July 20:. The Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., part of Lifespan Health System, has named Vanzetta James, DNP, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, according to a July 25 news release sent to Becker's.
Owensboro Health Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer David Danhauer, MD, has known he wanted to be in healthcare since sixth grade. Dr. Danhauer said passion has carried him throughout his career, first as a pediatrician for 27 years and as a CMIO for the last 10. At Kentucky-based Owensboro, he leads a clinical informatics team focused on improving patient engagement, care and safety and physician satisfaction. He oversaw the implementation of an enterprise EHR for ambulatory and inpatient settings; helped design a new $500 million, 450-bed regional hospital, and supported the growth of an ambulatory group of 180 providers in 30 locations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing health equities, health systems nationwide have implemented a series of initiatives to reduce disparities. This compilation features guidance from 11 leaders at 11 systems who shared insights with Becker's via email. Question: What is the single most important initiative that has been implemented in...
The latest stick thrown in the post-Roe wildfire is cancer treatments for pregnant women, The New York Times reported July 23. Every year, there are thousands of pregnant women in the U.S. who are diagnosed with cancer, a majority of whom — 40 percent — are given breast cancer diagnoses.
When it comes to billing, the U.S. healthcare system generally takes a siloed approach, which can result in patients receiving multiple statements for different services or even for different elements of a single service. Patients, however, view their experience as one unified journey. To learn how hospitals and health systems...
As the health IT field changes at a rapid pace with new technologies emerging and health system needs evolving, CIOs are rethinking where to put their investment dollars in order to improve their productivity, patient care and workflows. Below five health system CIOs tell Becker's where the top areas are...
As physicians balance patient care in the turmoil following the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, the pharmaceutical industry has been hit on multiple fronts, and CVS Health is the latest retail chain to add another step in its pharmacy practices. In states where medication abortion, an FDA-approved...
Here are six moves from leading cancer centers across the nation that Becker's has covered since June 24:. 1. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center selected Donna Hansel, MD, PhD, as the new division head of pathology and laboratory medicine. She will join MD Anderson Sept. 13, according to a July 13 new release from the center.
Hanover, N.H.-based Resolve announced the completion of a $3.3 million seed funding round in a July 18 press release. Currently, Resolve employs 22 full-time staff, with plans to soon add many positions, including chief of staff, head of product, and several software developers. Resolve reviews, negotiates, and lowers medical bills...
Britain's state-run National Health Service is facing its worst staffing crisis with thousands of vacancies and no credible strategy to address the problem, according to a July 25 report from Reuters. According to NHS data, there were more than 105,000 vacancies in March, up from 76,000 the previous year. The...
Lake Oswego, Ore.-based Biotronik Inc. has agreed to pay $12.95 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medicare and Medicaid by paying kickbacks to physicians to induce their use of Biotronik's implantable cardiac devices, according to a July 22 press release from the Justice Department.
The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success. Becker’s Hospital Review...
When it comes to health care data, it isn’t simply a matter of collecting more. For data to make a difference, it must be put into context. Unfortunately, today's health IT environment is largely composed of standalone systems that require interfaces to communicate. Interoperability challenges between these systems can lead to inefficient processes and communication gaps that can affect quality and financial outcomes.
Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health has launched a new remote patient monitoring program for patients with chronic and uncontrolled conditions. The program focuses on patients with, or at risk for, chronic or uncontrolled conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, according to a July 20 press release. "Remote patient monitoring makes...
Denver Health is struggling with staffing shortages that could force the health system to reexamine bed space and services, The Denver Gazette reported July 23. Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing intensified workforce challenges from staffing shortages. While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising, driven largely by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, healthcare leaders have cited these shortages as a large contributor to capacity issues they're facing.
As at-home COVID-19 tests rise in popularity, U.S. laboratories are slimming their workforce and decreasing their capacity for processing PCR tests, The Wall Street Journal reported July 24. U.S. labs can process about 62 million COVID-19 tests a month, which is half of their capacity levels reported in March, according...
As the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 rapidly spreads, national disease forecasting models show an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions over the next month. The nation's current seven-day average of new hospital admissions is 6,181, up from 6,035 a week prior, CDC data shows. Nationwide, daily COVID-19 hospital admissions are...
