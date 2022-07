INDIANAPOLIS — State police are issuing an alert about a text message scam involving the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Several Hoosiers have filed complaints with police about the potential scam after receiving a message that claims to be from the DWD, informing the recipient of unclaimed money they have with the state. The message instructs the recipient to click a link, which goes to a website that asks for personal and confidential information.

