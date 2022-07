A local cocktail kit brand that took off on Etsy, after making Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 stocking stuffer list, now has opened a brick and mortar gift shop in Grandville. InBooze recently opened a gift shop at 3090 Pine St. SW in Grandville. In addition to its signature dehydrated fruit, herb and spice infusion packets, the store offers gifts for all occasions, including handcrafted headbands, hand soaps, honey, dip mixes, candles, uniquely decorated aprons, handbags, hand towels and greeting cards.

