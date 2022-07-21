ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Babysitter Training Set for Aug. 5

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 5 days ago

United Way of Door County and the Women's Fund of Door County are coordinating a babysitter-training session Aug. 5, 8 am –...

doorcountypulse.com

Door County Pulse

Obituary: Janice (Gauldin) Mason

Janice G. Mason, 84 years old of Ellison Bay, WI, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Aurora Bay Care in Green Bay after suffering a stroke and a Traumatic Brain Injury. She was born January 24, 1938 in Eden, NC. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Sally (Hall) Gauldin. Janice graduated from Draper High School where she met her future husband, the late Thomas Ray Mason. On November 22, 1956, Janice married Thomas R. Mason in Draper, NC. She & Ray both worked for Sears Roebuck in N.C. Ray was transferred with Sears to New York, NY and they lived in Princeton, NJ where Janice worked at RCA. Then Ray was transferred to Chicago with Sears. They lived in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Thomas preceded her in death December 14, 2021.
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales

Aurelia Ortiz Gonzales, 95, of Taube Road, Sturgeon Bay, died at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born September 25, 1926 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Miguel and Nasaria (Moreno) Ortiz. At a very young age, Aurelia worked with her family following harvest seasons from Texas to Door County each year. She married Ignacio Gonzales in Texas and moved her family here to Door County permanently in 1968.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Carita C. (Hilmes) Nelson

Carita C. Nelson, 104 years of Sturgeon Bay, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, while residing at Pine Crest Residential Living. She was born December 10, 1917, in Sheboygan, WI the daughter of Julius F. and Charlotte A. (Stoesser) Hilmes. Carita graduated from Central High School in 1935. She then worked for Sills Photography Studio in Sheboygan as a photographer’s assistant.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: L. John Fletcher

L. (Lewis) John Fletcher died at the age of 78 as the result of cancer. John was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, MO on August 22, 1943, the third of four children of the late Maxwell K. Fletcher, Jr. and Carol (Pettit) Fletcher. His father purchased Hotel du Nord in Sister Bay and the family arrived there from Kansas City in the middle of a snowstorm on January 4, 1954.
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon

Darlene Edith (Pluff) Simon, 76, of Egg Harbor, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services. She was born November 27, 1945 in Sturgeon Bay, daughter of the late Melvin Fredrick and Edith (Brungraber) Pluff. Darlene grew up in Baileys Harbor and attended Gibraltar High School. On April 28, 2000, she married Terry Simon in Sturgeon Bay. They were wed for 11 years until he preceded her in death on January 6, 2012. Darlene loved attending the races at Thunderhill Raceway in Sturgeon Bay, sewing, and feeding her woodchucks.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Joseph James Little

Joseph James Little, 73, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Door County Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1949 in Manitowoc, son of the late Dwight Frank and Susan Claire (Scheeler) Little. Joe graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1967 before continuing his education to obtain his degree in welding. He proudly served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. Joe worked as a warehouse supervisor for Marine Travelift Inc. for 25 years, retiring in 2007. On June 6, 1970, he and Elizabeth Anna Naibert were united in marriage at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. They were members of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. Joe was a past president and member of the Door County Rod & Gun Club and Bay Flyers. He enjoyed RC Airplanes, motorcycles, and shooting sports.
STURGEON BAY, WI

