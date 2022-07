Clubhouse is still thriving with heated discussions about our favorite rappers, and recently, a conversation involving several notable figures made its way to the masses. Over on Clubhouse, Wack 100, Tekashi 6ix9ine, DJ Akademiks, and several others were involved in a passionate discussion about Lil Durk's lyrics. The conversation seemed to float into whether or not Durk would really "slide on" someone in real life, and Akademiks interrupted the debate to say that it was a moot point because, in the end, Durk is an entertainer.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO