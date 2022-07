AUBURN, Alabama—Following the losses of Mason Barnett and Trace Bright to the MLB Draft, Coach Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers knew they were going to be a little inexperienced in the starting rotation for 2023 with only Joseph Gonzalez back from last year’s group. On Monday, Thompson and the Tigers got some huge news with Notre Dame senior transfer Tommy Sheehan deciding to return for a second senior season on the Plains, giving Auburn an experienced left-hander to potentially add more firepower for the rotation in the spring.

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO