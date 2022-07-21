ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation’s 9th largest prize

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, allowing the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning the jackpot have remained at one in 302.5 million. The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which would be $376.9 million before taxes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Monday is 86th anniversary of Iowa’s hottest day ever

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa just pushed through it’s hottest stretch so far of 2022 with highest reaching well into the upper-90s on Saturday, with 100 degrees hit in a couple locations, including Oskaloosa. With a high of 99 in Des Moines, Saturday tied for the second hottest day at the Des Moines airport […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

(Des Moines The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Mobile Museum Aims To Stop In Each Of Iowa’s 99 Counties By End Of 2023

(Sibley, IA) — The State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer and currently is parked in Sibley. Michael Morain of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says it brings artifacts to Iowans who can’t make the trip to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines. The current touring exhibit is focused on the people and places of Iowa. It includes some artifacts from the earliest inhabitants of Iowa and one of the flight suits astronaut Peggy Whitson, a native of Beaconsfield, Iowa, wore in space. The mobile museum hit the road this summer, with the goal of stopping in each of Iowa’s 99 counties by the end of 2023.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Child falls from third story apartment in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — An eight-year-old child suffered serious facial injuries after falling to the ground from a third floor apartment in Des Moines on Monday. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. McKinley Avenue. Police say the boy fell to...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

ISU Professor Digging into Letters To Casey Kassem On ‘American Top 40’

(Ames, IA) — An Iowa State University professor is creating a podcast that tracks the subjects of letters written to the host of the popular syndicated radio program “American Top 40.” Emma Murray says she got the idea for a podcast while traveling to Council Bluffs listing to a rerun of the program in 2018. That rerun featured a 1983 letter from a Cedar Rapids woman, who Murray was able to track down. Murray and her students are creating a database featuring the “Dear Casey” letters that aired on the broadcast. The first podcast in this series will go on Dear-Casey-dot-org in late August.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Missing Polk City woman found dead in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — The Polk City Police Department says a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead and no foul play is suspected. Sara Figgins was reported missing by family members who’d failed to make contact with her. Authorities say both Figgins and her vehicle were missing from her residence. Authorities […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Couple Seeks Zoning Change To Sell Guns From Home Near Governor’s Residence

(Des Moines, IA) A man who lives across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so he can sell guns out of his home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27th on the request from Travis Aslin. He told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes. Des Moines officials seeking to deny the couple’s request to sell guns near the governor’s residence will have to show the home business would endanger public health and safety or impact the neighborhood. Those are the guidelines from a law Governor Reynolds approved last month that restricts city and county ordinances for home-based businesses.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#The Big Prize
cbs2iowa.com

New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
KCCI.com

Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
KCCI.com

Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Knoxville man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the south side of the city on Wednesday evening was a Knoxville man. 39-year-old Jason Thomas Smith was hit-and-killed at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say...
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) Two people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Creston. The Creston Police Department says the accident happened at 11:48 p.m. on Sunday, at Highway 25 and 150th Street. Authorities say EMS Air transported 36-year-old Teagan Rae Gordon of Creston and 44-year-old Jessica Diane Lens of Creston from Greater Regional to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
CRESTON, IA
K92.3

Iowa Based Fareway Just Opened a New Type of Store

Iowa has a few homegrown grocery and convenient stores that we're very proud of. Casey's, which is now a Fortune 500 company, Circle K, Kum & Go, and of course, grocers Hy-Vee and Fareway. While Hy-Vee and Fareway are serious competitors, it still has to fill any Iowan with pride...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy