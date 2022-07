FARGO, N.D. ⁠— The Kansas City Monarchs (40-22) scored nine runs in the seventh inning to erase a five-run lead and hung on for a 10-7 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (41-21) on Sunday afternoon. The RedHawks scored five runs in the first two innings but didn’t score again until the eighth. Eight of the nine Kansas City starters had a run or an RBI in the win. The Monarchs are now 4-2 against Fargo-Moorhead this season.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO