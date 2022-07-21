ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windom, MN

Pirates win battle for Schlomann’s Spikes

Cottonwood County Citizen Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeavenworth 000 000 00 = 0-5-3 Windom 213 003 01 = 10-13-2 The Windom Pirates got off to a fast start Wednesday night, scoring in each of the first three innings on their way to a 10-0 non-league victory over the Leavenworth Orioles at Island Park. The victory also...

windomnews.com

marshallradio.net

Marshall native becomes Minnesota’s youngest auctioneer

MARSHALL (KMHL) – A Marshall native is Minnesota’s youngest auctioneer. Braxton Seifert, 17, of Marshall recently graduated from the World Wide College of Auctioneering and is currently Minnesota’s youngest auctioneer. Seifert will officially be licensed in Minnesota through Lyon County on his 18th birthday in December, until...
MARSHALL, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dodge, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dodge; Faribault; Fillmore; Freeborn; Goodhue; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DODGE FARIBAULT FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA
DODGE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Body of 8-year-old girl recovered from Minnesota River

The body of an 8-year-old girl who was presumed drowned in the Minnesota River was recovered Friday morning, approximately 14 hours after she went missing while swimming near a sandbar. Willow Bense was found on a sandbar around 8:30 a.m., according to an update provided by Capt. Paul Barta with...
KEYC

National Wins Sub-State 2 Title

Starting tomorrow, we can expect temperatures to cool off significantly, bringing us back into the 70s and 80s. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River in Mankato Thursday has been recovered. Watonwan county seeks public’s help...
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Marshall woman sentenced in Redwood County Court after attacking others with baseball bat

A Marshall woman, Mackenzie Brooke Boni, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court last week after assaulting several witnesses with a baseball bat. According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene of a domestic disturbance in Belview. The victim informed the deputy he had been attacked with a baseball bat in the residence by Boni. The deputy questioned Boni, who admitted she had been drinking at a local bar.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver arrested for DWI following Mankato roundabout crash

Police say a driver who crashed in a Mankato roundabout Sunday night was intoxicated. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. at the Madison Ave/Haefner Dr roundabout. Police say a pickup truck drove straight through the roundabout, crossing into oncoming traffic, and struck a light pole. The driver was arrested...
MANKATO, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nicollet, Renville, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Renville; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota North central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1007 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gibbon, or 16 miles northwest of New Ulm, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Winthrop and Lafayette around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Gaylord. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
kicdam.com

Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
more1049.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Crash Involving Two Spirit Lake Residents

Sioux Center, IA (KICD) — Two Spirit Lake residents were involved in a crash on Highway 75 just North of Sioux Center on Friday. 19 year old Chloe Spooner was headed North and had slowed down for stopped vehicles ahead of her when 23 year old Kailee Jenness struck Spooner’s vehicle. Spooner and a passenger in her car were taken to Sioux Center Health by Sioux Center Ambulance to be treated for minor injuries, and Jenness was cited for following too close.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota Northwestern Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1026 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanska, or 8 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near New Ulm around 1035 AM CDT. Courtland around 1045 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Nicollet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Work may begin soon on parking lot at ML school

Work could get underway soon on approved repairs for three parking lots around the Mt. Lake Public School. The low bid for the project was approved from M.R. Paving from New Ulm. However, the board acknowledged that costs for work have gone up. The bid was for roughly $20,000 to $30,000 more than the amount previously bonded by the school board to complete all three lots.
NEW ULM, MN
Sports
Southern Minnesota News

Welcome man arrested in Winnebago on outstanding warrants, fleeing police

A Welcome man was arrested Sunday night on outstanding warrants in Winnebago after allegedly fleeing police. Christian Michael Jagodzinske, 25, was taken into custody without incident. The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said they received information that Jagodzinske would be in Winnebago. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Highway 169 on...
WINNEBAGO, MN
Faribault County Register

Big difference in the asking price

A small tract of land located in Foster Township was the focal point for quite a bit of discussion when the Faribault County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 19. “This concerns a piece of land which the county took possession of back in September of 2000...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN

