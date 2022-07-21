Pirates win battle for Schlomann’s Spikes

Effective: 2022-07-23 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nicollet; Renville; Sibley The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota North central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1007 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gibbon, or 16 miles northwest of New Ulm, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Winthrop and Lafayette around 1025 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Gaylord. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
