Pirates win battle for Schlomann’s Spikes

Effective: 2022-07-23 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Brown County in south central Minnesota Northwestern Blue Earth County in south central Minnesota Central Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 1026 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanska, or 8 miles southwest of New Ulm, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near New Ulm around 1035 AM CDT. Courtland around 1045 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Nicollet. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO