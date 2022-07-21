ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County DA agrees that conviction in drug case connected to ex-HPD officer was faulty

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has reversed the drug conviction of a man due to perjury and false evidence presented by former Houston police officer Gerald Goines. Ogg said on Thursday she agreed that Fredrick Jeffery, who was convicted in 2018 for possession of...

