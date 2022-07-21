Kevin Gates Punches Wrestler Tony Nese In The Face During AEW Dynamite

Kevin Gates was in the building for All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest Night 3 to turn up at their latest Dynamite event. The festivities were going great until the Khaza rapper was approached by Tony Nese. That's when things went left real quick.

On Wednesday, July 20, Gates was sipping on champagne while sitting front row at AEW Dynamite. While duo Swerve In Our Glory was being honored in the ring, Swerve Strickland took the time to give the Louisiana spitta a shout-out. Suddenly, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese showed up and tried to recruit Gates to help them remove Strick from AEW by signing a petition. After he denied their request, the conversation became more intense.

"You know, I thought you'd say that," Sterling replied before he reached and touched the rapper's shoulder. "Because just like Swerve Strickland, you're untrustworthy and your music sucks!"

Something in Gates' head snapped real quick because he didn't waste any time getting in Sterling and Nese' faces. While Sterling hurled threats of a lawsuit, Nese was ready to square off with the rapper on the spot. After he refused to move out of his way, Gates grabbed Nese by his silver chain and decked him in the face.

Gates doesn't have any trouble making headlines lately. He recently appeared on Yung Miami's podcast Caresha, Please. During their conversation, he offered up more personal details about his sexual relationship with his cousin, and his other sexual practices.

Kevin Gates wasn't the only Hip-Hop figure that was at AEW Dynamite last night. Later on, So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri also made an appearance alongside Stokely Hathaway as they made a memorable entrance with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan.

Check out scenes from last night's AEW Dynamite below and make sure to catch the Battleground Podcast for all things AEW and more.