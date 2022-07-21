ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kevin Gates Punches Wrestler Tony Nese In The Face During AEW Dynamite

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZumrZ_0gnsanBx00

Kevin Gates was in the building for All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest Night 3 to turn up at their latest Dynamite event. The festivities were going great until the Khaza rapper was approached by Tony Nese. That's when things went left real quick.

On Wednesday, July 20, Gates was sipping on champagne while sitting front row at AEW Dynamite. While duo Swerve In Our Glory was being honored in the ring, Swerve Strickland took the time to give the Louisiana spitta a shout-out. Suddenly, Mark Sterling and Tony Nese showed up and tried to recruit Gates to help them remove Strick from AEW by signing a petition. After he denied their request, the conversation became more intense.

"You know, I thought you'd say that," Sterling replied before he reached and touched the rapper's shoulder. "Because just like Swerve Strickland, you're untrustworthy and your music sucks!"

Something in Gates' head snapped real quick because he didn't waste any time getting in Sterling and Nese' faces. While Sterling hurled threats of a lawsuit, Nese was ready to square off with the rapper on the spot. After he refused to move out of his way, Gates grabbed Nese by his silver chain and decked him in the face.

Gates doesn't have any trouble making headlines lately. He recently appeared on Yung Miami's podcast Caresha, Please. During their conversation, he offered up more personal details about his sexual relationship with his cousin, and his other sexual practices.

Kevin Gates wasn't the only Hip-Hop figure that was at AEW Dynamite last night. Later on, So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri also made an appearance alongside Stokely Hathaway as they made a memorable entrance with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan.

Check out scenes from last night's AEW Dynamite below and make sure to catch the Battleground Podcast for all things AEW and more.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Shane McMahon Status After Vince McMahon Exit

Could Vince McMahon’s retirement pave the way for Shane McMahon’s return to WWE?. According to Fightful Select, Vince himself was said to have made the decision to part ways with his son following Shane’s involvement as a backstage producer in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. After dismissing Shane from the company, Vince went as far as to say that Shane “would never get another pop in this company as long as I’m around,” according to a person close to the former WWE Chairman. That same person said they fully believed Vince’s comments “were in the heat of the moment” and one can never rule out Shane eventually returning backstage to WWE.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
hotnewhiphop.com

Orlando Brown Doubles Down On His Comments About Bow Wow

Orlando Brown continues to stir the pot with outlandish comments anytime he steps in front of the camera. And while some found it funny at one point, it's become troubling and concerning for his fans and peers, especially after his struggles with addiction and mental health issues. Last night, Bow Wow finally responded to the viral clip of the former Disney star where he claimed that the former 106 & Park host had "bomb a*s p*ssy." The comment took the interviewer by surprise, as well as the rest of the Internet, but Bow Wow offered a mature and sympathetic answer.
MENTAL HEALTH
stillrealtous.com

Unhappy AEW Stars Interested In WWE Now That Vince McMahon Is Retired

Vince McMahon sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world on Friday when he officially announced his retirement, and it seems that the landscape is destined to change now that he’s stepped away. Wade Keller of PWTorch is reporting that he spoke to AEW stars who are unhappy with the company...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gates
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Tony Nese
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Saucy Santana Busts It Down With Latto in 'Booty'

We just can’t get enough of Saucy Santana. The viral "Material Girl" rapper is back this week with a music video for his addictive single, “Booty,” that really emphasizes the “Saucy” in “Saucy Santana.”. Santana comes in to sing, “Who else got a ass...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal

Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat#All Elite Wrestling
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 results: Molly McCann lights up Hannah Goldy with another elbow, then lights up London

Molly McCann’s star kept rising Saturday in front of her home British fans at UFC Fight Night 208. McCann (13-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC), from Liverpool, took out Hannah Goldy (6-3 MMA, 1-3 UFC) with a first-round TKO in their women’s flyweight bout and set the fans at The O2 in London into a frenzy. Ahead of McCann’s finish, those fans had endured eight decisions in the first nine fights.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy