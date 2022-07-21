What Does Kyler Murray's New Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Kyler Murray reached a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $230.5 million over five years.

Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback, making $46.1 million salary per season behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes $45 million per year.

Those deals further set the market for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is playing under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million per season.

Jackson will likely be looking for a deal closer to $50 million per season.

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter. Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, Jackson's 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks. His 10 career performances with 100+ rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a QB in NFL history.

Murray, who was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, is the first player in the NFL with at least 70 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, 3,500 passing yards, 400 rushing yards with a completion percentage of at least 70% in his first three seasons.

Murray made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons but he is 22-23-1 as a starter and 0-1 in the playoffs.