Which color Google Pixel 6a should you buy?

Verizon is looking to get hip with the kids by selling a payment plan for Xbox consoles, known as Xbox All Access. The plans start (keyword start) at $25 a month and go up from there, depending on which console you choose, either the Xbox Series S or Series X (the X coming in at $35 a month), and comes with two years of Game Pass Ultimate, which is precisely how long you'll be paying off the console you get by joining Xbox All Access. While Microsoft already offers plenty of partners where you can sign up for Xbox All Access (like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy), Verizon has entered the fray with an announcement that select Verizon retail stores along with its online storefront will be selling Xbox All Access starting July 28th.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 HOUR AGO