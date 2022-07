BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Action Organization of Western New York will open a new food pantry inside of the Resource Council of WNY on Tuesday,. Brandi Haynes, vice president of Adult Services said the pantry is needed "obviously because of food disparity on the east side of Buffalo or many low-income neighborhoods in Buffalo and Erie County. This was exacerbated by the May 14 tragedy at tops. This is one of the highest populated food deserts," she said.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO