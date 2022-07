“If we lose love and self-respect for each other, this is how we finally die.”. The great Maya Angelou may have passed eight years ago, yet I am reminded of these words every time I hear or read the public discourse about the ongoing State Street construction project. We are losing our ability to love and respect each other, and many of us are too concerned with personal wishes instead of the desires of others.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO