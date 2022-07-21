ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC Chief Justice Newby to visit Avery Courthouse July 27

By Staff report
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

RALEIGH — North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby will continue his 100-county courthouse tour with a stop at the Avery County Courthouse at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday July 27.

At each county courthouse, Chief Justice Newby will greet judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work, years of service and dedication in keeping courts open and accessible to North Carolinians. Judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"Our local courthouses are the backbone of North Carolina's court system," Newby said. "Each courthouse faces unique challenges, and this tour has been essential in supporting local leadership to meet our constitutional mandate that courts remain open, and that justice is delivered without favor, denial, or delay."

The tour began in May 2021. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo.

