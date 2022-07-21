ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Revived Qatar order caps Boeing air show fightback

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1ES0_0gnsUWhi00

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 21 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) secured a revived order for 25 of its 737 MAX 10 airliners from Qatar Airways on Thursday, as the return of Britain's Farnborough Airshow this week offered hope for the largest version of the planemaker’s troubled best-seller.

Two fatal 737 MAX crashes, an almost two-year worldwide grounding of the plane, and then the global pandemic have left the aviation industry reeling, with rebounding demand now stretching airlines, airports and parts supply.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker signed the MAX deal in front of reporters at a ceremony delayed by nail-biting last-minute negotiations.

The order, worth $3.4 billion at list prices, capped a largely one-sided show dominated by Boeing's efforts to shore up the MAX 10, whose future lies partly in the hands of regulators and Congress.

Even so, analysts said the world's joint-largest aerospace event, which alternates with the biennnial Paris Airshow, was muted this year, with only patchy orders compared with previous events and only the freak hot weather approaching past records.

Industrial worries stood out more than orders.

"Farnborough was a bit flat, but that is hardly surprising in a context of inflation and recession," said aviation adviser Bertrand Grabowski.

"Most airlines and lessors are being cautious. For narrowbody aircraft Airbus is sold out until 2028 and Boeing until 2026, by which time an aircraft could be 30% more expensive or more after adjusting for escalation clauses," he added, referring to inflation adjustments in aircraft purchase contracts.

A preliminary version of Qatar's MAX order was signed in Washington in January, but later lapsed, according to the airline. Reuters had reported on Wednesday that the Gulf carrier may revive the MAX 10 deal at this week's air show. read more

Boeing faces a December deadline to get the largest version of the MAX certified, without which it would need to comply with a requirement for an electronic warning system that is different from other variants, or else seek a Congressional waiver.

Farnborough saw Boeing dominate the stage with orders and re-announcements, suggesting renegotiation of earlier deals following the grounding delays, as it recovers from a slew of regulatory, industrial and financial problems.

After winning a key Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) order for 100 MAX 10 at the outset of the show, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said the MAX had been "rebooted".

BOEING 'JOURNEY'

Sales chief Ihssane Mounir, said by one airline executive to be on a "war footing" to rekindle momentum, declined to be drawn on whether Boeing's three-year confidence crisis was over.

"It's a journey; I don't think any of us will say there is a point in time where we turned the corner," he said.

Boeing reported some 167 firm orders, of which 12 had already been on its order book with only the name undisclosed.

Analysts said Airbus, which for years took the spotlight as it fought for an equal share of the jet market, was under less pressure as it is sold out for the next 5-6 years. read more

It secured an order for 12 A220s from Delta and signed a previously announced deal for 56 jets from British low-cost carrier easyJet (EZJ.L) after airline shareholders approved it.

However, a planned order for some 50 A220 planes from Jet Airways faced last-minute obstacles and a decision by Malaysia Airlines to upgrade a fleet of A330 jets to the fuel-saving A330neo may need final approval, industry sources said.

Airbus sales chief Christian Scherer played down the importance of air shows.

Boeing, meanwhile, said it had received a commitment from Luxembourg operator Cargolux to select the freighter version of its large 777X, with details to be settled in coming weeks.

Reporting by Tim Hepher Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow

Boeing racked up 172 firm orders at last week's Farnborough Airshow, easily outpacing Airbus. While it didn't make any splashy announcements at Farnborough, Airbus received a commitment for 292 jets just weeks ago and holds a commanding backlog advantage over Boeing. Airbus' superior product portfolio makes it a much better...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Major airline CEO rips ‘epidemic’ of remote work as cause of summer travel chaos: ‘People learned to get easy money from working out of their homes’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Missing luggage claims are up 30%, and some airport runways melted from an extreme heat wave. It’s a summer of travel chaos around the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 777x#Business Economics#Max#Congress#Paris Airshow
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Qatar
Reuters

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
travelnoire.com

Skip These Airports If You Want To Avoid Delays And Cancellations This Summer

The U.S. isn’t the only country experiencing chaotic airports this summer. London’s Heathrow airport has been making headlines all season. The airport has experienced thousands of canceled flights, losing traveler’s luggage, and extremely long lines. Heathrow recently announced that only 100,000 passengers can depart per day through the airport until the end of October.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Chinese Investors Buy $6.1 Billion Worth Of US Homes In Past 12 Months

For the first time in three years, activity from overseas real estate buyers has increased. During a time when the housing market is under incredible scrutiny and seeing astonishing prices, investors from China are gobbling up available homes. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that international buyers combined to...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

508K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy