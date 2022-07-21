ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Poll finds 57% of Iowa Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — The Des Moines Register’s “Iowa Poll” finds a majority of Iowa Republicans want Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, while just 37%...

Red Rider
3d ago

LMAO...so many orange kool-aid drinking folks in this state wonder if they know FOX News is actually just entertainment...that was their defense in lawsuits

3
 

RNC chair’s Iowa appearance just days after DNC makes Iowa Caucus decision

DES MOINES — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10 fundraiser in Des Moines will be “a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status,” according to Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Dems changes to keep caucuses first might give too much ground

Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA POLL REVEALS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PREFERENCES

THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF IOWA REPUBLICANS WANT DONALD TRUMP TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, WHILE JUST 37 PERCENT OF IOWA DEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD SEEK A SECOND TERM. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Republicans are leading in Iowa polls ahead of midterms

On this politics day edition of River to River, political scientists Sara Mitchell and Jonathan Hassid join host Ben Kieffer to tackle a slate of state, national and world issues. The experts weigh in on the U.S. House passing legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, Sen. Joe Manchin’s capacity to block President Joe Biden’s agenda and developments from the January 6 committee. They also discuss the implications of Iowa polls showing Republicans favored in three out of four Congressional races, as well as the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate race.
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

Newscast 07.21.22: Unity-Point Health-Sioux City leader to leave after one year of service, no reason given for departure; Iowa Poll shows political landscape shifting

The president and CEO of UnityPoint Health - Sioux City has left the organization, effective immediately, according to a statement from the organization today. Lorenzo Suter was appointed just a year ago The reason for Suter's departure was not given in a statement UnityPoint shared with the media. Leah Glasgo...
SIOUX CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

IA and IL governors post high disapproval ratings

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been plunging, but the top political leaders of Iowa and Illinois don’t fare much better. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is tied for the 6th least popular governor in the nation, according to a recent Morning Consult Political Intelligence survey. Their polls were taken April 1-June 30, 2022, among a representative sample of at least 431 registered voters in each state, and Reynolds had 45 percent of voters disapprove of her job performance.
IOWA STATE
KDHL AM 920

38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
superhits1027.com

Planned Parenthood employees in Iowa, four other states form a union

DES MOINES — Employees who work at 28 Planned Parenthood clinics five states, including Iowa, have voted to form a union. According to the National Labor Relations Board, over 90% of workers who voted supported the move. Ashley Schmidt who works Planned Parenthood facilities in Nebraska and western Iowa spoke during an online news conference.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New Jan. 6 video: One Iowan came close to encountering vice president

DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video shows just how close one Iowa suspect came to the vice president of the United States. These images released by the House Committee investigating the attack appear to show a new angle of Doug Jensen's confrontation with a Capitol police officer as Secret Service agents worked to get Vice President Mike Pence out of a nearby room.
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

See the stroke death rate in Iowa

Investigated the stroke death rate in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Positive bird flu milestone for Iowa

DES MOINES — The last quarantine associated with a bird flu outbreak at a commercial flock has been lifted. “This is good news,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig told Radio Iowa. “It’s a milestone day.”. Quarantines were issued to bar poultry and eggs from being shipped...
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Sand encourages Iowa districts to apply for school bus grants

DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand is encouraging Iowa school districts to apply for federal infrastructure grants to replace aging diesel powered buses. The grants can be used to buy buses that are battery-powered or run on propane or compressed natural gas. Sand said the federal program puts no limit on how much money goes to each state.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE

