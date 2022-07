A pedestrian was killed in an accident early Sunday morning in Lake County. The 37-year-old woman from Davenport was walking at 4:24 a.m. south across the westbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 192 at Town Center Boulevard in Clermont and was not walking in a marked crosswalk when she walked into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro that was westbound on U.S. Hwy. 192, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO