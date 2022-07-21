ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona has the 9th highest job resignation rate in the U.S.

gilavalleycentral.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Americans quitting their jobs at record rates during the so-called “Great Resignation,” even in the face of rising...

gilavalleycentral.net

A new report says Arizona is the worst state to live in. Why?

As an offshoot of CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, the news outlet also compiled a list of the worst states to live in. At the bottom of the list was Arizona, with the report calling the state the worst place to reside in the United States in 2022.
Once seen as crass profiteering, Arizona prisons are all in on leasing prisoners to private companies

For most of its history, Arizona avoided leasing prisoners to private companies to avoid profiteering. But that changed in 1995, when Arizona Correctional Industries began sending a few hundred prisoners to work for Hickman’s Family Farms, the state’s biggest egg factory; Greater Auto Auction — now known as Manheim Auto Auctions — which auctions used cars to dealers across the state; and Televerde, a telemarketing firm that gathers sales leads for high-tech companies such as Microsoft and SAP.
Top Workplaces surveys companies to rank Arizona's top employers

Winners have been announced for azcentral's 2022 Top Workplaces. The initiative is meant to help businesses attract and retain the best and brightest employees. This year, 120 Arizona companies and organizations are recognized. Winners are ranked in small (149 or fewer employees), midsize (150-499) and large (500+) categories based on employees' responses to surveys.
Residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing face masks indoors, CDC says

Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most Arizonans should be wearing face masks indoors again. The CDC's "community level" recommendations, updated on Thursday, say residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing well-fitting masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.
How an Obama-backing Arizona news anchor became Trump’s pick for governor

NBC News spoke to 11 former colleagues and close friends of Lake who requested anonymity to speak openly about their now nonexistent relationships with her, citing their continued work in the news industry or reluctance because of the potential of being targeted by Lake or her supporters, including more than 300,000 Twitter followers. Another three associates who knew her over the last two decades spoke on the record for this article.
8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
Kari Lake Walked Away From A Career In Journalism. Now She's Running For Governor By Bashing The Media.

PHOENIX — It was a sweltering Arizona evening in late June, and Kari Lake was standing on a stage in a church community center in front of a giant poster of Kari Lake. The promotional material for Lake’s campaign for governor featured Lake’s head and shoulders, floating alongside Donald Trump’s head and shoulders, with a quote from Trump: “Kari Lake is fantastic. She is going to win big.”
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camino Verde, a New Community of Popular Single-Story Homes in Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Camino Verde, a quaint enclave of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. The new homes at Camino Verde are situated on West Camino Pizarro, just south of West Ajo Highway and east of South Camino Verde Road, providing easy access to Interstates 10 and 19 as well as downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. The neighborhood is just minutes to popular shopping, dining and entertainment at The Landing, Tucson Spectrum, and Casino Del Sol Resort and Spa, which is home to the Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater and the highly ranked Sewailo Golf Club. The community is also close to outdoor recreation, including hiking and biking at Tucson Mountain Park and several parks that offer playgrounds, open space and sports courts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005066/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Camino Verde, a new community of popular single-story homes in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Arizona GOP offering $50,000 rewards for proof of cash-for-votes

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Republican Party is offering a financial reward for information about “vote-buying” in the 2022 statewide primary election. The party is offering up a pair of $50,000 rewards for information on the practice – with a maximum of one reward per person.
The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
