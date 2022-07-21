All-American Conference: 2022 Girls’ soccer schedules

Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield was eliminated from the post-season last year by the eventual regional-finalist West Geauga (1-0) in the District Semifinal round. However, the Cardinals enjoyed a strong season by winning the AAC crown and losing just two games by a single goal.

Alli Malinky closed out her prep career by earning the conference’s Player of the Year award. Malinky, Lauren Yohman and Sabrina Goodrich were all named to the First-Team All-AAC while Bayann Jadallah, Maci Toporcer and Cadin Tsetkoff were selected on the Second-Team.

2021 First-Team All-Conference

Sarah Blasco, Boardman

Ashley Harding, Boardman

Sabrina Goodrich, Canfield

Ali Malinky, Canfield

Lauren Yohman, Canfield

Bailey Baker, Fitch

Cadence Krpicak, Fitch

Madyson Brown, Harding

Kallopi Gentis, Howland

Gillian McMurray, Howland

2022 Schedules

Boardman

Aug. 12 – Green

Aug. 20 – Hoover

Aug. 22 – South Range

Aug. 24 – at Marlington

Aug. 31 – at Hudson

Sept. 3 – Crestview

Sept. 6 – Hickory

Sept. 10 – at GlenOak

Sept. 12 – Canfield

Sept. 19 – at Fitch

Sept. 21 – Harding

Sept. 26 – at Howland

Sept. 28 – at Canfield

Oct. 5 – Fitch

Oct. 8 – Salem

Oct. 10 – at Harding

Oct. 12 – Howland

Canfield

Aug. 20 – at Ursuline

Aug. 22 – at Poland

Aug. 24 – at Salem

Aug. 31 – at West Branch

Sept. 6 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Sept. 12 – at Boardman

Sept. 14 – Fitch

Sept. 19 – at Harding

Sept. 21 – Howland

Sept. 26 – Mooney

Sept. 28 – Boardman

Oct. 3 – at Fitch

Oct. 5 – Harding

Oct. 8 – at Kenston

Oct. 10 – at Howland

Oct. 15 – Marlington

Fitch

Aug. 27 – Green

Aug. 30 – at Harding

Sept. 3 – at GlenOak

Sept. 12 – Howland

Sept. 14 – at Canfield

Sept. 19 – Boardman

Sept. 21 – Ursuline

Sept. 24 – Mentor

Sept. 26 – at Hoover

Sept. 28 – at Howland

Oct. 1 – at West Branch

Oct. 3 – Canfield

Oct. 5 – at Boardman

Oct. 8 – Lake

Oct. 10 – at Mooney

Oct. 12 – Harding

Howland

Aug. 17 – GlenOak

Aug. 22 – at West Branch

Aug. 29 – Salem

Sept. 3 – Cloverleaf

Sept. 10 – at Hudson

Sept. 12 – at Fitch

Sept. 14 – Harding

Sept. 19 – Mooney

Sept. 21 – at Canfield

Sept. 26 – Boardman

Sept. 28 – Fitch

Oct. 1 – Poland

Oct. 3 – at Harding

Oct. 5 – at Ursuline

Oct. 10 – Canfield

Oct. 12 – at Boardman

Harding

Aug. 12 – GlenOak

Aug. 20 – at Lakeview

Aug. 22 – at Niles

Aug. 25 – Warren JFK

Aug. 30 – Fitch

Sept. 3 – Lakeside

Sept. 12 – Mooney

Sept. 14 – at Howland

Sept. 19 – Canfield

Sept. 21 – at Boardman

Sept. 24 – Massillon

Sept. 28 – at Ursuline

Oct. 1 – at Lake

Oct. 3 – Howland

Oct. 5 – at Canfield

Oct. 10 – Boardman

Oct. 12 – at Fitch