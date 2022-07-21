All-American Conference: 2022 Girls’ soccer schedules
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield was eliminated from the post-season last year by the eventual regional-finalist West Geauga (1-0) in the District Semifinal round. However, the Cardinals enjoyed a strong season by winning the AAC crown and losing just two games by a single goal.
Alli Malinky closed out her prep career by earning the conference’s Player of the Year award. Malinky, Lauren Yohman and Sabrina Goodrich were all named to the First-Team All-AAC while Bayann Jadallah, Maci Toporcer and Cadin Tsetkoff were selected on the Second-Team.
2021 First-Team All-Conference
Sarah Blasco, Boardman
Ashley Harding, Boardman
Sabrina Goodrich, Canfield
Ali Malinky, Canfield
Lauren Yohman, Canfield
Bailey Baker, Fitch
Cadence Krpicak, Fitch
Madyson Brown, Harding
Kallopi Gentis, Howland
Gillian McMurray, Howland
2022 Schedules
Boardman
Aug. 12 – Green
Aug. 20 – Hoover
Aug. 22 – South Range
Aug. 24 – at Marlington
Aug. 31 – at Hudson
Sept. 3 – Crestview
Sept. 6 – Hickory
Sept. 10 – at GlenOak
Sept. 12 – Canfield
Sept. 19 – at Fitch
Sept. 21 – Harding
Sept. 26 – at Howland
Sept. 28 – at Canfield
Oct. 5 – Fitch
Oct. 8 – Salem
Oct. 10 – at Harding
Oct. 12 – Howland
Canfield
Aug. 20 – at Ursuline
Aug. 22 – at Poland
Aug. 24 – at Salem
Aug. 31 – at West Branch
Sept. 6 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Sept. 12 – at Boardman
Sept. 14 – Fitch
Sept. 19 – at Harding
Sept. 21 – Howland
Sept. 26 – Mooney
Sept. 28 – Boardman
Oct. 3 – at Fitch
Oct. 5 – Harding
Oct. 8 – at Kenston
Oct. 10 – at Howland
Oct. 15 – Marlington
Fitch
Aug. 27 – Green
Aug. 30 – at Harding
Sept. 3 – at GlenOak
Sept. 12 – Howland
Sept. 14 – at Canfield
Sept. 19 – Boardman
Sept. 21 – Ursuline
Sept. 24 – Mentor
Sept. 26 – at Hoover
Sept. 28 – at Howland
Oct. 1 – at West Branch
Oct. 3 – Canfield
Oct. 5 – at Boardman
Oct. 8 – Lake
Oct. 10 – at Mooney
Oct. 12 – Harding
Howland
Aug. 17 – GlenOak
Aug. 22 – at West Branch
Aug. 29 – Salem
Sept. 3 – Cloverleaf
Sept. 10 – at Hudson
Sept. 12 – at Fitch
Sept. 14 – Harding
Sept. 19 – Mooney
Sept. 21 – at Canfield
Sept. 26 – Boardman
Sept. 28 – Fitch
Oct. 1 – Poland
Oct. 3 – at Harding
Oct. 5 – at Ursuline
Oct. 10 – Canfield
Oct. 12 – at Boardman
Harding
Aug. 12 – GlenOak
Aug. 20 – at Lakeview
Aug. 22 – at Niles
Aug. 25 – Warren JFK
Aug. 30 – Fitch
Sept. 3 – Lakeside
Sept. 12 – Mooney
Sept. 14 – at Howland
Sept. 19 – Canfield
Sept. 21 – at Boardman
Sept. 24 – Massillon
Sept. 28 – at Ursuline
Oct. 1 – at Lake
Oct. 3 – Howland
Oct. 5 – at Canfield
Oct. 10 – Boardman
Oct. 12 – at Fitch
