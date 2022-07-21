ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

All-American Conference: 2022 Girls’ soccer schedules

By Vince Pellegrini
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cT3WX_0gnsSgeW00
Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield was eliminated from the post-season last year by the eventual regional-finalist West Geauga (1-0) in the District Semifinal round. However, the Cardinals enjoyed a strong season by winning the AAC crown and losing just two games by a single goal.

Alli Malinky closed out her prep career by earning the conference’s Player of the Year award. Malinky, Lauren Yohman and Sabrina Goodrich were all named to the First-Team All-AAC while Bayann Jadallah, Maci Toporcer and Cadin Tsetkoff were selected on the Second-Team.

2021 First-Team All-Conference

Sarah Blasco, Boardman

Ashley Harding, Boardman

Sabrina Goodrich, Canfield

Ali Malinky, Canfield

Lauren Yohman, Canfield

Bailey Baker, Fitch

Cadence Krpicak, Fitch

Madyson Brown, Harding

Kallopi Gentis, Howland

Gillian McMurray, Howland

2022 Schedules

Boardman

Aug. 12 – Green

Aug. 20 – Hoover

Aug. 22 – South Range

Aug. 24 – at Marlington

Aug. 31 – at Hudson

Sept. 3 – Crestview

Sept. 6 – Hickory

Sept. 10 – at GlenOak

Sept. 12 – Canfield

Sept. 19 – at Fitch

Sept. 21 – Harding

Sept. 26 – at Howland

Sept. 28 – at Canfield

Oct. 5 – Fitch

Oct. 8 – Salem

Oct. 10 – at Harding

Oct. 12 – Howland

Canfield

Aug. 20 – at Ursuline

Aug. 22 – at Poland

Aug. 24 – at Salem

Aug. 31 – at West Branch

Sept. 6 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin

Sept. 12 – at Boardman

Sept. 14 – Fitch

Sept. 19 – at Harding

Sept. 21 – Howland

Sept. 26 – Mooney

Sept. 28 – Boardman

Oct. 3 – at Fitch

Oct. 5 – Harding

Oct. 8 – at Kenston

Oct. 10 – at Howland

Oct. 15 – Marlington

Fitch

Aug. 27 – Green

Aug. 30 – at Harding

Sept. 3 – at GlenOak

Sept. 12 – Howland

Sept. 14 – at Canfield

Sept. 19 – Boardman

Sept. 21 – Ursuline

Sept. 24 – Mentor

Sept. 26 – at Hoover

Sept. 28 – at Howland

Oct. 1 – at West Branch

Oct. 3 – Canfield

Oct. 5 – at Boardman

Oct. 8 – Lake

Oct. 10 – at Mooney

Oct. 12 – Harding

Howland

Aug. 17 – GlenOak

Aug. 22 – at West Branch

Aug. 29 – Salem

Sept. 3 – Cloverleaf

Sept. 10 – at Hudson

Sept. 12 – at Fitch

Sept. 14 – Harding

Sept. 19 – Mooney

Sept. 21 – at Canfield

Sept. 26 – Boardman

Sept. 28 – Fitch

Oct. 1 – Poland

Oct. 3 – at Harding

Oct. 5 – at Ursuline

Oct. 10 – Canfield

Oct. 12 – at Boardman

Harding

Aug. 12 – GlenOak

Aug. 20 – at Lakeview

Aug. 22 – at Niles

Aug. 25 – Warren JFK

Aug. 30 – Fitch

Sept. 3 – Lakeside

Sept. 12 – Mooney

Sept. 14 – at Howland

Sept. 19 – Canfield

Sept. 21 – at Boardman

Sept. 24 – Massillon

Sept. 28 – at Ursuline

Oct. 1 – at Lake

Oct. 3 – Howland

Oct. 5 – at Canfield

Oct. 10 – Boardman

Oct. 12 – at Fitch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Akron hires former Ohio State head coach

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Akron has officially hired Greg Beals as the Zips’ new head baseball coach. Beals spent the past 20 seasons as a head coach at both Ohio State and Ball State, producing over 60 Major League Baseball prospects. He posted a mark...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, OH
City
Salem, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Poland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Lakeview, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

Ohio Lt. Governor Husted visiting the Valley

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor is visiting the Valley. Jon Husted will be at the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club in Cortland to celebrate the second amendment. Some people are being invited to come out and practice shooting.
CORTLAND, OH
WKBN

Director of Youngstown Parks and Recreation Dept. resigns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dawn Turnage, the director of Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department who’s also on the Youngstown School Board, will soon be resigning from both positions because she has a new job out of town. Turnage will become the Assistant Director of the Recreation and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All American Conference#District Semifinal#Cardinals#Aac#Howland 2022 Schedules
WKBN

Meeting on Lisbon chicken ordinance continues

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Moves could be made on whether to allow chickens in Lisbon. Village Council is set to have a reading of an ordinance Tuesday night. The idea is to let people have chickens in the village, with some restrictions. This is the second reading of the ordinance. Three...
LISBON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
WKBN

Report: Steelers cut ties with running back

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has appeared in 21 games for Pittsburgh over the last four seasons, predominantly as a special teams player. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with New Orleans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Local community college can still provide free tuition

This change back to free tuition comes  after discussions between Division Chief Dr. Jeremy Early, DOE Midwest Division Chief for the Federal Student Aid (FSA) program, and College President Michael Geoghegan happened late Monday afternoon, according to a press release.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy