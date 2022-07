There are a few things that are part of the traditional American summer: Fireworks on the Fourth of July, cookouts and baseball. Purists of the game, which was not invented by Abner Doubleday despite myths to the contrary, insist that the best baseball is not played at major-league stadiums by millionaire players. Instead, they insist that it can be found in the minor and collegiate leagues, where the players and fans are there for the love of the game.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO