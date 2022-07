Melissa Doroquez, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Many Americans love their pets as much as they love humans. According to polling by YouGov, 88% of Americans consider their pets to be family members. Many people don't want to leave a beloved family member home when they visit fun destinations, travel, or go on vacation. Therefore, it's not a surprise that a survey by the American Pet Products Association indicated that 40% of pet owners take their dogs with them when they travel.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO