Community School of West Seattle Curriculum Night is Thursday, July 21

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago
The doors of The Community School of West Seattle are opening TONIGHT – Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. – for the entire community.

  • Join us for a night of Curriculum Exploration.
  • Take a live look at the mission being fulfilled at The Community School of West Seattle.
  • Take this wonderful opportunity to ask questions, enjoy outdoor playtime (under parental supervision), and meet our staff!

“Let us know you’re coming:”

Community School of West Seattle is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106 (map below). Phone: (206) 763-2081 Fax: (206) 762-2369 www.cswsplay.org.

B-Town (Burien) Blog

