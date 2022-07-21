ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC’s heatwave ‘here to stay’ with possible record-shattering temps

By Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Big Apple is going to keep baking.

The city’s sweltering heatwave will continue through the weekend with humid highs in the mid-90s and possible record-breaking temperatures, forecasters said Thursday.

“The heatwave is ongoing and it’s here to stay,” FOX Weather senior meteorologist Jordan Overton told The Post. “It’s going to feel steamy and super muggy, and that’s no fun.”

A heat advisory will continue through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday both expected to hit highs of 95 degrees and evening lows in the high 70s.

Sunday is forecast to be even more oppressive, with a high of 95 degrees, a low of 92 and “extreme humidity,” Overton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrAGz_0gnsRqGl00
NYC’s major heatwave is expected to hang around into next week, with record-breaking temperatures possible.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pbAI_0gnsRqGl00
Temperatures could crack 100 degrees on Sunday during NYC’s latest heatwave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hn5IX_0gnsRqGl00
New Yorkers will be looking to beat the heat this weekend with a heat advisory in effect.

Temps on Sunday could even shatter New York City’s previous record of 97 degrees, set in Central Park in 2010, he said.

“The heat index value could be even worse, as high as 103 on Sunday,” he said. “Be careful. Stay inside in AC from noon to 8 p.m., if you can.”

“Check on your friends and neighbors,” he warned. “These conditions can cause a lot of stress on the body, and potentially heat stroke.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAwRU_0gnsRqGl00
NYC’s potentially record-breaking heatwave to last through the weekend, forecasters said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Itkfp_0gnsRqGl00
Temperatures topped 93 degrees in NYC on Thursday.

But the scorching heat is expected to cool off slightly early next week, with a high of 92 degrees on Monday and 87 degrees on Tuesday.

Along with New York City, parts of Texas, Oklahoma and the Southeast are also suffering through extreme heat, with temps in the high 90s and triple digits.

“What we’re seeing is temperatures 10, 15, or 20 degrees hotter than average for this time of year, and that’s a problem,” he said. “It’s prompting some of these advisories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6YPY_0gnsRqGl00
FDNY firefighters try to stay cool in Brooklyn after battling a basement blaze Thursday as temperatures approached 100 degrees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHsAd_0gnsRqGl00
Theatre-goers braced the heat to wait in line for Phantom of the Opera in Midtown.

New York, Washington, DC, and Boston were forecast to see highs of 93 and possible storms on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
offMetro.com

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Slick soul-food eatery Cornbread: Farm to Soul opens in Crown Heights

First-rate fried chicken is always a welcome addition in any neighborhood, so let's get the most important piece of information about the new Crown Heights spot Cornbread: Farm to Soul right off the bat. The counter service restaurant, which looks like it belongs in a suburban strip mall but in fact opened just a couple of weeks ago on Eastern Parkway, serves some very good fried bird indeed. Crisp-skinned, plenty of seasoning, juicy all the way through. Order with confidence.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Jordan, NY
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
Secret NYC

This Is What NYC Subways Could Look Like If Platform Doors Were Implemented

As NYC moves forward in its own mission to add barriers to subway station platforms — mostly recently, the MTA put out a contract solicitation notice inviting interested firms to propose how they would build and maintain them for three subway stations (Times Square 7 line, Third Avenue L line, and Sutphin Boulevard E line) — one design company in Brooklyn has already come up with their own solution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Children helped create splash park at Bronx NYCHA development

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the heat is on, it’s time to turn on the water. One Bronx NYCHA development made that happen — with an extra “splash” of fun. During the hottest week of the year so far, the children of one Bronx NYCHA community made sure their voices were heard. They helped […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Ticket guaranteeing $1,000 a week for life sold in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lucky winner will get $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after buying a winning lottery ticket sold in Manhattan. The Cash4Life ticket was sold for the Wednesday drawing. It was bought at 1356 Amsterdam Liquor located at 1356 Amsterdam Avenue. Winning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shatter#Washington Dc#Heat Index#Heatwave#The Big Apple#Fox Weather#The Post#Temps#Ac
PIX11

Riders stage protest at eliminated Bronx bus stop

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Waiting for the bus is a part of life in New York City, but one community has had enough.  MTA planners are in the process of reviewing, evaluating and redesigning bus routes borough by borough.  Changes to 13 routes in the Bronx took effect at the end of June.  Some […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Which pools in New York City can you dip into for free?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As blistering heat persists across New York City, more New Yorkers are looking to find ways to cool off. One option to beat the heat: free public pools are open across the five boroughs. Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the heat advisory, operating hours were extended until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Family of 5 injured in Long Island boat explosion: official

KINGS PORT, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three people were launched into the Steppingstone Marina following a boat explosion, according to a Great Neck fire official. Chief John Purcell told PIX11 News the boat explosion happened about 4:20 p.m. Friday. A family of five was sailing at the marina when the blast occurred — three of those […]
GREAT NECK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cityandstateny.com

In stunning admission, NYC officials say they left migrant families stranded without shelter

New York City officials admitted Thursday they not only “failed” to provide legally mandated shelter placements to four immigrant families this weekend – but also confessed their declaration that “2,800 asylum seekers” had entered city shelters in recent weeks was an “estimate.” Mayor Eric Adams refused, however, to fully reverse course on his claim that the asylum seekers were sent to New York City by the governments of Texas and Arizona, even after their governors denied the accusation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing GA man found at Queens LIRR train station

JAMAICA, NY (PIX11) — Jossiah Nguyen, the missing man from Savannah, Georgia who was wandering the streets of New York City for more than two months, was found Thursday evening at the Long Island Railroad train station in Jamaica, Queens. The MTA Police Department confirmed to PIX11 News that Nguyen was discovered by officers at […]
SAVANNAH, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy