Ubisoft cancels 4 games including Splinter Cell VR

Ubisoft has canceled four games, including Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline, as well as two unannounced projects.

CEO Yves Guillemot announced the end of development on these projects during the company's latest earnings call. As part of Ubisoft's strategy to reduce operation costs and support positive growth in the years ahead, Guillemot specifies "even more focus on our biggest development opportunities, as evidenced by our decision to stop development on the Splinter Cell VR game, Ghost Recon Frontline, and two other unannounced titles."

Splinter Cell VR was first announced in September 2020 as a big get for Oculus. It was in the works at Ubisoft's Red Storm studio, the creator of Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Werewolves Within. It was announced alongside an Assassin's Creed VR game which is still seemingly in development.

The good news is that the full-fat Splinter Cell remake revealed back in December is a separate, ongoing project headed up by Ubisoft Toronto. Managing director Istvan Tajnay hopes to see the remake "broaden the horizons of the series" and reach new players .

Last we heard, the Splinter Cell remake was more of an early, greenlit project than an actual working game. All signs indicate it's still several years out, but since it's an announced project, we can at the very least cross it off the list of Ubisoft's canceled games.

Ghost Recon Frontline, meanwhile, was unveiled late last year as a free-to-play, tactical military take on battle royale. Work on the PvP shooter was led by Ubisoft's Bucharest studio, and it was set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. A closed beta was announced shortly after the game's reveal, but it was ultimately delayed indefinitely. Check out our interview with brand director Stefan Marinescu for more details on the shooter that might've been.

Ubisoft has delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora past March 2023 alongside another unannounced premium title.

