Relationship Advice

I ruined my fairy tale proposal after dropping ring in horse poop

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

This proposal took a turd in the wrong direction.

Lewis Paterson, 30, had planned to give his “princess” the perfect fairy tale engagement, dropping down to one knee in the Château de Castelnaud, which overlooks the river Dordogne in the south of France.

The picturesque location inspired the setting for “Beauty and the Beast,” which Paterson noted is partner Nicola Bolton’s favorite Disney classic.

However, the proposal was off to a crappy start.

When Paterson opened the ring box to pop the question, the beautiful engagement ring went flying and landed in a pile of horse manure and hay at the side of the road.

Rather than soak up the moment, the couple immediately began searching for the diamond in the dung.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017hQj_0gnsRc9p00
A soon-to-be groom nearly ruined his fairy tale proposal when the ring went flying into a pile of horse manure and hay on the side of the road.
Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPBGz_0gnsRc9p00
The lovebirds immediately began searching for the ring after Nicola Bolton accepted the nearly perfect proposal.
Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCKmr_0gnsRc9p00
Luckily, Bolton said yes.
Triangle News

Luckily, Bolton discovered her ring on the side of the road and then accepted the marriage proposal.

“She said yes. Right after I dropped the ring in a pile of stable hay and horse s–t,” Paterson said according to the Mirror .

“It was never going to go to plan with me at the wheel,” he admitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PT8qu_0gnsRc9p00
Paterson proposed to his girlfriend in the Château de Castelnaud, which inspired the setting for “Beauty and the Beast.”
Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeDDZ_0gnsRc9p00
The couple laughed the blunder off and continued celebrating the decision to spend their lives together.
Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYSMU_0gnsRc9p00
The newly engaged couple is laughing it off.
Triangle News

The couple have been together for three years and are looking forward to their happily ever after.

“We couldn’t believe it. She saw the funny side of it luckily and we both haven’t stopped laughing. At least I got to propose to my princess in her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ village,” Paterson said.

