Officials Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
US Marshals Photo Credit: Twitter/@USMarshalsHQ

Details have been released on the fatal officer-involved shooting in the attempted serving of an arrest warrant in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

A deputy sheriff assigned to the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve the warrant in the 100 block of Garth Terrance around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 when the incident occurred, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The deputy shot the wanted man, fatally injuring him, officials said. A second man was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The FBI is conducting the initial investigation, which will then be referred to the relevant Attorney General's office to determine whether state charges are appropriate.

