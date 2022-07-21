ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Alert Issued For Missing 30-Year-Old In Montgomery County

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTYWf_0gnsRPdG00
Jonathan Jowi Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing in Montgomery County last month, authorities say.

Jonathan Jowi, 30, was last seen in the 10500 block of Apple Ridge Road on Tuesday, June 28, according to Montgomery County police.

Jowi is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Jowi was last seen wearing.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan Jowi is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Weekend Sharon Hill Shooting: Police

One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in a Delaware County neighborhood, authorities said. Responding officers found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in an alleyway on the unit block of High Street in Sharon Hill around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, July 24, local police said. The...
SHARON HILL, PA
Daily Voice

UNDERCOVER BUST: Fentanyl, Crack Flushed By GF As BF Flees Striking Police, LanCo. DA Says

A couple involved in drug dealing has led to a massive cocaine and fentanyl seizure in central Pennsylvania — but the boyfriend remains at-large, authorities say. Undercover investigators since June 2 bought a total of 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Christopher Alvelo, 30, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Destiny Medina, 28, each time, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Meth, Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Found At Trenton Home As Accused Dealers Charged: Police

Meth, heroin, crack cocaine and a slew of other drugs were seized from a Trenton home as two accused dealers were slapped with charges, authorities said. Officers carrying out a search warrant at an apartment at Kingsbury Square found sellable amounts of meth, heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, suboxone, Oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, and Dextroamphetamine on Thursday, July 21, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, PA
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 53, Sentenced In Shooting

A 53-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to five years in state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Additionally, a judge executed a permanent stalking restraining order barring Donald Rutter of Tuckerton from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Vehicle Strikes Business in Warminster Township: Police Search for Driver

WARMINSTER TWP, PA— On July 14, 2022, a vehicle struck a business in Warminster Township and police are now searching for the driver. Surveillance footage shows that at 9:11 AM this date, a dark-colored sedan drove up to the building and hit the side of it. The impact caused significant damage to the door and sent debris flying into the parking lot. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.
WARMINSTER, PA
CBS Philly

Owner Of Pickup Truck Involved In Deadly West Philly Hit-And-Run Identified As Victim’s Family ‘Looking For Some Type of Closure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Apple Ridge Road
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Warrington Man After Drug Possession Incident

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Gary Maialetti, age 56 of Warrington, PA is wanted for drug possession after police responded to a local business on June 19, 2022. According to the Central Bucks Regional Police Department report, officers approached Maialetti for questioning and in the course of the interaction he voluntarily pulled a glass pipe from his pocket and handed it to the officer. He was taken into custody and searched. As a result, police found him in possession of a baggie containing a crystal substance. While in custody he complained of leg cramping and was taken to Doylestown Hospital for evaluation and treatment. An arrest warrant was issued for Maialetti on July 20, 2022, and he is currently at large.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Woman Shot Overnight in Stowe in Critical Condition

STOWE, PA -A woman was shot inside her car and another was injured by broken glass during the shooting. On Sunday, at around 9:26 pm, police responded to a shooting in Stowe. “At approximately 9:26 pm on July 24, 2022, County 9-1-1 was notified of a shooting in the 1100 block of Race Street. First responders found an adult female victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition,” police said.
STOWE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

One Shot In Darby Town Center Parking Lot: Report

One person was shot in a Delaware County shopping center parking lot over the weekend, 6abc reports. Details remained scarce in the shooting on the 100 block of South McDade Boulevard outside the Save-A-Lot in the Darby Town Center around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 24, the outlet says. The victim's...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Witnesses Sought In Allentown Stabbing: Police

Allentown police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing that happened Friday, July 22. Responding officers found a 33-year-old man with a stab wound on 31st Street SW and Berger Street around 5:40 p.m., local police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct Alleged at Casino

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A South Eastern PA man was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct; a Phoenixville man is being investigated for drug possession; a Norristown patron claimed his watch was stolen; and three individuals were cited for simple trespass, all at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., according to state police reports distributed Monday (July 25, 2022).
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train In Lansdale

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SEPTA train early Sunday, July 24 in Montgomery County, authorities said. The Lansdale/Doylestown, headed to Center City, struck the victim at the Pennbrook station. The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, a SEPTA spokesperson said. to sign...
LANSDALE, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Arrested On Chester County Bench Warrant

OXFORD, PA — In a press release recently issued, the Oxford Police Department announced that on July 23, at 7:45 am officers apprehended 35-year-old Olen Holcomb of Oxford, Pennsylvania who had an active Chester County bench warrant. According to police, Holcomb was taken into custody without incident and transported...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
322K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy