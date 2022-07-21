Alert Issued For Missing 30-Year-Old In Montgomery County

Jonathan Jowi Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who went missing in Montgomery County last month, authorities say.

Jonathan Jowi, 30, was last seen in the 10500 block of Apple Ridge Road on Tuesday, June 28, according to Montgomery County police.

Jowi is described as 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Jowi was last seen wearing.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan Jowi is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770.

