ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Colombian illegal armed groups propose ceasefire with incoming government

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXfwO_0gnsRF3E00

BOGOTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's top criminal gangs, who are linked to producing and trafficking cocaine, on Thursday proposed a ceasefire to the incoming government of leftist Gustavo Petro as a starting point to peace talks, six groups said in a statement.

The groups, which are spread throughout Colombia, are accused by the current government of killing social leaders and attacking the Andean country's military as part of a strategy to control coca crops - the chief ingredient in cocaine - as well as labs for producing the drug and trafficking routes.

"We cannot be indifferent to the clamor of Colombian society and the thinking of its democratically elected president, in order to achieve the desired peace with social justice, among other things," six illegal armed groups, including the Clan del Golfo, the Caparros, and the Rastrojos, said in the statement.

Petro, a 62-year old economist who will become Colombia's first leftist president on Aug. 7, proposed talks with criminal groups linked to drug-trafficking during his campaign.

Alvaro Leyva, who Petro picked to be his foreign minister, told journalists that peace with all illegal armed groups is one of the president-elect's proposals to achieve "total peace."

The armed groups, which security sources say boast some 2,000 armed combatants, are willing to coordinate a ceasefire as of Petro's inauguration, the statement added.

Petro, who will seek approval in Colombia's Congress for ambitious economic and social projects to combat poverty and inequality, hopes to consolidate peace in the country, which has been afflicted by almost six decades of an internal armed conflict.

The conflict left around 450,000 dead between 1985 and 2018, as well as millions of people displaced, according to a report from the country's truth commission.

The illegal armed groups sought guarantees equal to those obtained by others that previously disarmed through peace agreements, in addition to suspending extradition of people committed to any potential peace process.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

El Salvador extends state of exception in gang crackdown

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s congress has granted President Nayib Bukele another 30-day extension of the state of exception that has suspended fundamental rights since a surge in gang killings in late March. The Legislative Assembly, controlled by Bukele’s party, voted overwhelmingly late Tuesday to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Petro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Ceasefire#Criminal Gangs#Extradition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
BBC

Migrant crisis: Border Force may have made it worse - report

The Border Force, which polices the UK's borders, may have made the small boats crisis in the Channel worse, an independent report has found. The report, commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, described the overall approach as "ineffective and possibly counterproductive". Author Alex Downer, former leader of Australia's Liberal Party,...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to highway safety, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Reuters

Iran's military warns U.S. against threats to use force

July 15 (Reuters) - The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

508K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy