The Baltimore Orioles have made an impressive run ahead of the second half of the season, but the franchise is still expected to be sellers at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Among the players who are expecting to be offloaded is Trey Mancini. Mancini is no stranger to trade rumors, and he dropped an honest take on his approach while being frequently linked with a move away from Baltimore. Via Mark Viviano, Mancini revealed that he’s simply “taking it all in” and approaching his next few games as if they are his last at Camden Yards.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO