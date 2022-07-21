ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Man Pointed Loaded Gun At Roommates Then Fled: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
David Lee Deemer Photo Credit: West Earl Township police

A heated fight between roommates escalated quickly when one man pulled out a loaded gun and pointed it at them on Wednesday, July 20, police say.

West Earl Township police were called to "a weapons offense in progress" at a home on South 9th Street in Akron just before 11:00 AM on South 9th Street in Akron.

The roommates told police that David Lee Deemer was upset that people were staying at the home who were not on the lease, "confronted his roommates and a heated argument ensued," police say.

That's when the 54-year-old "had pointed a loaded handgun at them," as stated in the release.

After Deemer allegedly pointed a loaded .38 Caliber handgun at his roommates, he left the home and was later found by the police on the 100 Block of North 11th Street and was arrested by Officer Jacob Waltz.

Officer Ryan Blessing charged David Deemer with multiple misdemeanors for Terroristic Threats and Simple Assault Attempt to Menace.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Tony Russell, who set bail at $30,0000, which Deemer has since posted.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Russell at 9 a.m. on August 3, according to his court docket.

IN THIS ARTICLE
