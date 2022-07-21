ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hempstead Man Accused Of Burglary, Assaulting Woman In Front of 4-Year-Old

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Shannon Daniels Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 36-year-old man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman in front of a child and burglarized a Long Island apartment.

Shannon Daniels, of Hempstead, was arrested in New Cassel at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police responded to a report that Daniels had forced entry into an apartment on Railroad Avenue and assaulted a 35-year-old woman, taking cash and a pair of earrings, NCPD reported.

Police said a 4-year-old girl was present when the incident happened.

Officers found Daniels in the 800 block of Prospect Avenue and arrested him, authorities said.

NCPD said Daniels was charged with:

  • First-degree burglary
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Third-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Petit larceny

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 20, police reported.

Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed 42-Year-Old Newark Woman Dead

Police in Newark are on the hunt for the person responsible for killing a 42-year-old woman over the weekend. Ebony Johnson was stabbed on the 400 block of South 15th Street around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said,. She was transported...
One Injured In Newburgh Shots-Fired Incident, Police Say

One person was injured during a shots-fired incident in the area. It happened in Orange County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23 in Newburgh, on Liberty Street. According to Newburgh Police, officers responded to the area of 79 Liberty St. for a Shotspotter report of five shots fired. Less than...
NEWBURGH, NY
Four Nabbed With 200 Heroin Folds, Crack, Two Handguns, Passaic Sheriff Says

Sheriff's officers arrested four men and seized more than 200 heroin folds, 44 bags of crack and two handguns after watching a drug deal go down in Paterson, authorities said. The arrests and seizures come amid an announcement by Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik that his Quality of Life squad will furnish four officers a day from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week to answer public calls in Paterson.
Man Nabbed For Wilton Liquor Store Theft, Police Say

A man from Westchester County has surrendered to police for allegedly stealing more than a $1,000 in liquor with a woman from a Fairfield County store. The theft took place in Wilton in June at Caraluzzi Wine & Spirits. Westchester County resident Hugo Matos, age 48, of Yonkers, turned himself...
