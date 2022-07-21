Hempstead Man Accused Of Burglary, Assaulting Woman In Front of 4-Year-Old

Shannon Daniels Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 36-year-old man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman in front of a child and burglarized a Long Island apartment.

Shannon Daniels, of Hempstead, was arrested in New Cassel at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police responded to a report that Daniels had forced entry into an apartment on Railroad Avenue and assaulted a 35-year-old woman, taking cash and a pair of earrings, NCPD reported.

Police said a 4-year-old girl was present when the incident happened.

Officers found Daniels in the 800 block of Prospect Avenue and arrested him, authorities said.

NCPD said Daniels was charged with:

First-degree burglary

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Third-degree assault

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Petit larceny

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 20, police reported.

