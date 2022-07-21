Hempstead Man Accused Of Burglary, Assaulting Woman In Front of 4-Year-Old
A 36-year-old man was charged after police said he assaulted a woman in front of a child and burglarized a Long Island apartment.
Shannon Daniels, of Hempstead, was arrested in New Cassel at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Police responded to a report that Daniels had forced entry into an apartment on Railroad Avenue and assaulted a 35-year-old woman, taking cash and a pair of earrings, NCPD reported.
Police said a 4-year-old girl was present when the incident happened.
Officers found Daniels in the 800 block of Prospect Avenue and arrested him, authorities said.
NCPD said Daniels was charged with:
- First-degree burglary
- Criminal obstruction of breathing
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Third-degree assault
- Fourth-degree grand larceny
- Petit larceny
He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 20, police reported.
