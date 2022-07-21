ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic, NY

Mastic Woman Seriously Injured After Blown Tire Leads To Crash On Sunrise Highway

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Sunrise Highway in East Patchogue Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 37-year-old Long Island woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway.

The crash happened on the westbound Sunrise Highway (Route 27) near Hospital Road in East Patchogue at about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The woman, identified as Stephanie Vilien-Morisseau, of Mastic, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima when the car's tire blew out, causing the Nissan to swerve across lanes and strike a 2016 Dodge Ram, SCPD said.

Vilien-Morisseau was hospitalized for serious injuries, and a 47-year-old Mastic Beach man who drove the Dodge Ram was hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call the police at 631-854-8552.

