ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ex-Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpluF_0gnsQMGW00


F ormer Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights during the summer of 2020.

Lane, who was one of three former police officers found guilty in February for violating Floyd's rights, had failed to provide the necessary medical aid that could have saved Floyd's life, the jury determined. Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were also found guilty of the same charge, according to the Department of Justice .

MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN KILLING OF RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPT. DAVID DORN

Keung and Thao failed to free Floyd from "an officer's unreasonable force," while former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes thus violating another one of Floyd's rights, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors requested that Lane serve a sentence ranging from 5.25 to 6.5 years, but Lane's defense attorney requested 27 months.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson settled on two and a half years, because of Lane's "minimal role" in the death of Floyd, and called Lane a person of "outstanding character." Lane will also be placed on supervised release for two years after serving his prison term, and he will be required to pay "mandatory" restitution, the amount of which has not been set, according to CNN.

The prosecutor's office recommended Lane serve three years for the manslaughter charge, which he would serve concurrently with his federal sentence. His sentence is expected to be set Sept. 21.

Lane additionally pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May. According to video footage, Lane held Floyd's legs down during the arrest while Kueng was on his back.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Videos of Floyd's death triggered a wave of protests against police brutality and racism, which began in the summer of 2020, including calls to "defund the police."

Chauvin, who received the highest sentence for the incident, was sentenced to over 22 years in prison on murder and manslaughter charges last year. He additionally pleaded guilty to the civil right charges and was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which he will serve concurrently with his murder sentence.

Comments / 20

Darryl Morris
4d ago

so now that they have been convicted he open for a law suit like o.j.simpson I hope they take his house cars cash an just leave him with a tin cup

Reply
5
Antwenette Johnson
4d ago

I don't understand why people are actually feeling sorry for these police officers what they did was illegal and it was wrong a man lost his life no matter what type of background he had he had a life to live and it wasn't they responsibility to take it away from it and from that day on if I was the city I would make all police officers carry their own insurance that way the city won't be liable for their mistakes

Reply(1)
5
Smokey BB
4d ago

not long enough. they all should be gone foe 25 years plus they could have stopped the killing.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Flight cancellation leads to strangers taking 1,200-mile road trip together

Five Minnesotans found themselves on a road trip together as strangers after JetBlue canceled their flight home from New York. Cheryl Pendleton, Megan Farrand and her 12-year-old son Cayden, Grace Emma, and Shannon Croston were all at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City when their flight to Minneapolis was canceled. Another flight wouldn't reportedly be due on the route for a few days. Even though they all hailed from different parts of the state, the strangers decided to rent a car together and make their way home that way instead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Minnesota

What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops who are still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd.Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges in February. Lane awaits sentencing in state court after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there, while Thao and Kueng are scheduled to stand trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
67K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy