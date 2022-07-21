ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

'Dr. Oz is the key': Nikki Haley makes endorsement in Pennsylvania Senate race

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwSGm_0gnsPYeD00


F ormer U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz Thursday in the heated Pennsylvania Senate race.

In a statement from the ambassador provided to the Washington Examiner by her spokesman, Ken Farnaso, she said, “Dr. Oz is a surgeon, innovator — and above all — a conservative leader who will stand up for the people of Pennsylvania. He’ll stop the damage being done by Biden and the progressives in D.C. A Republican majority hinges on Pennsylvania, and Dr. Oz is the key to winning the Senate."

Oz is competing against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the open seat Sen. Pat Toomey is leaving behind.

BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Oz's campaign did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

The political newcomer has already received the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, as well as those of several other prominent conservatives, including another politician who calls South Carolina home, Sen. Tim Scott.

This comes as speculation continues over a possible 2024 presidential run for Haley. However, the former ambassador previously said she will not challenge Trump if he chooses to run.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a recent poll of Republicans' favored candidates for the next presidential race, Haley tied with former Vice President Mike Pence for fourth, behind Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Trump. Notably, Trump was less than half of respondents' favored candidate in the July 12 survey from the New York Times .

Comments / 96

Leroy Taylor
4d ago

They only want Oz, so they control him, it failed with 45. He's only running because the party told him. He's staying with his in laws, he doesn't have a resident in PA. He's a fake! They're only using him for name recognition

Reply(1)
36
Patrick Irishcharm
4d ago

Maybe he should go be a senator in Governor Haley state of North Carolina if she loves oz so much ! Cuz he's not from PA has no idea what the problems are in PA and has no government experience for such a high elected office ! Money can't buy you everything ! Vote Fetterman!✔️

Reply(5)
42
Shirley Woodward
4d ago

who in the heck would believe Haley no body would trust anything she would say ITS OVER MR.OZ GO HOME TO YOUR OUT OF STATE HOUSE !

Reply
22
Related
The Independent

Senate candidate John Fetterman trolls Dr Oz by trying to get him inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

John Fetterman is again taking aim at his Pennsylvania Senate rival Mehmet Oz over Mr Oz’s longstanding ties to neighbouring New Jersey. On Thurdsay, Mr Fetterman launched a petition asking that Mr Oz be inducted into the New Jersey State Hall of Fame — noting that Mr Oz spoke at the hall’s induction ceremony in 2019 and hoped to join the ranks of its honourees one day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
State
South Carolina State
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Race#Pennsylvania Senate#U N#Republican#Democratic#Biden The#Gop#Pa Dr Oz#The Washington Examiner
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he sometimes misses or slurs his words but insists he's ready to take on Dr Oz. in first interview since stroke

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said during his first interview since suffering a stroke that he may 'miss or word' or 'slur two together' but he's otherwise 'feeling really good' and ready to take on GOP nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said he's feeling 'one-hundred percent,' in an interview...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year. 
MECHANICSBURG, PA
POLITICO

Dems smile through gritted teeth

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. I’ll be live today with my POLITICO colleagues on a Women Rule “Ask Me Anything” forum about the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The next big election is 10 days away. That’s when...
ILLINOIS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
220K+
Followers
67K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy