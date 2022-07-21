'Dr. Oz is the key': Nikki Haley makes endorsement in Pennsylvania Senate race



F ormer U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz Thursday in the heated Pennsylvania Senate race.

In a statement from the ambassador provided to the Washington Examiner by her spokesman, Ken Farnaso, she said, “Dr. Oz is a surgeon, innovator — and above all — a conservative leader who will stand up for the people of Pennsylvania. He’ll stop the damage being done by Biden and the progressives in D.C. A Republican majority hinges on Pennsylvania, and Dr. Oz is the key to winning the Senate."

Oz is competing against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the open seat Sen. Pat Toomey is leaving behind.

BIDEN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Oz's campaign did not respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

The political newcomer has already received the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, as well as those of several other prominent conservatives, including another politician who calls South Carolina home, Sen. Tim Scott.

This comes as speculation continues over a possible 2024 presidential run for Haley. However, the former ambassador previously said she will not challenge Trump if he chooses to run.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a recent poll of Republicans' favored candidates for the next presidential race, Haley tied with former Vice President Mike Pence for fourth, behind Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Trump. Notably, Trump was less than half of respondents' favored candidate in the July 12 survey from the New York Times .