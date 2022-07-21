ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney changes ‘Fairy Godmother’ title for park boutique cast members

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla, (WJW) — Cast members at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney Parks will soon get new names in an effort with what the park calls more inclusivity with all guests and cast members.

In a blog post on Monday, Disney announced it’s renaming the boutique cast members to ‘Fairy God Mother’s Apprentices’ rather than ‘Fairy Godmothers in training.’

“This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” the blog said.

The boutique is a tradition at the park where families can bring their children to get dressed and styled as their favorite Disney characters.

It’s set to reopen on August 25.

Disney’s parks division bac in 2021 started a new initiative meant to allow cast members to style themselves in costumes that are gender inclusive.

“Moving forward, we believe our cast, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all our experiences, can provide the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for personal expression – creating richer, more personal and more engaging experiences with our guests,” according to a blog post on Disney’s website at the time.

