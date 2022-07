Gainesville Police arrested four Gainesville residents, including a man defending his home, in connection to a home invasion that led to the death of a woman this week. Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, were arrested for the killing of D’Halani Armstrong, according to arrest reports. White shot Armstrong after he broke into the home at about 7 a.m. at Northeast 16th Terrace, about a quarter of a mile away from Satchel’s Pizza, Tuesday. She later died at UF Health Shands Hospital.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO