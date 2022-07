Ben Roethlisberger believes his part in one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history doesn’t get enough credit. While the combination of Roethlisberger’s throw and Santonio Holmes’ catch in Super Bowl XLIII captured a ring for Pittsburgh, it was the wide receiver who won the MVP award for the game. Speaking with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the legendary Steelers quarterback revealed he thinks he needs some more flowers for the difficulty of the throw he completed.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO