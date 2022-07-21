ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Madden 23 Player Ratings: Cornerbacks and Defensive Lineman

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago

Where did the Chargers' cornerbacks and defensive lineman end up in the Madden 23 ratings release?

NFL cornerbacks and defensive lineman received their player ratings for the Madden 23 video game on Thursday.

The Chargers' marquee free agent addition this offseason, J.C. Jackson, was awarded an overall rating of 90. While Jackson registered eight interceptions and a league-high 23 pass-breakups last season, Madden's rating system put seven cornerbacks ahead of him in a rather questionable grading scale.

Bryce Callahan, a post-draft free agent signee of the Chargers, was granted a rating of 82. Callahan offers a versatile skillset with the ability to play along the boundary and inside from the nickel alignment, giving him the second-highest Madden rating in the Chargers' cornerback group.

Ultimately, the Chargers have four cornerback options with Madden ratings of 74 or higher, which inevitably shows the improvements that are on the horizon for the L.A. secondary in the season ahead.

Chargers cornerback Madden 23 ratings

  • J.C. Jackson: 90
  • Bryce Callahan: 82
  • Asante Samuel Jr.: 75
  • Michael Davis: 74
  • Tevaughn Campbell: 68
  • Ja’Sir Taylor: 65
  • Deane Leonard: 65
  • Kemon Hall: 62

Among the team's defensive lineman, the Chargers newly added free agents – Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson – headline the group. Joseph-Day received an 81 and Johnson netted a 74.

With the team's lack of run-stuffing efforts in 2021, the Chargers put a focus on upgrading the unit upfront this offseason and their top three rated defensive lineman are all newcomers to the defense.

Chargers defensive lineman Madden 23 ratings

  • Sebastian Joseph-Day: 81
  • Austin Johnson: 74
  • Morgan Fox: 73
  • Christian Covington: 71
  • Jerry Tillery: 71
  • Andrew Brown: 65
  • Otito Ogbonnia: 63
  • Joe Gaziano: 62
  • Breiden Fehoko: 60
  • Forrest Merrill: 56

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

