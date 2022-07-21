Coast Guard intercepts sailboat carrying over 100 migrants off South Florida coast

HONOLULU (AP) — A swimmer at a beach in Waikiki was injured this weekend after encountering an endangered Hawaiian monk seal with a young pup. Hawaii Marine Animal Response, a nonprofit conservation organization that helps monitor protected species, said their workers witnessed a swimmer come into contact with the mother monk seal known as Rocky on Sunday morning. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a statement that the victim is a 60-year-old elementary school teacher from California. The woman received lacerations to her face, arm and back, the agency said. State officials said they would not recommend charges or fines for the woman and are not naming her because she requested anonymity.

