Durham, N.C. — Afterschool staffing is on the minds of parents in Durham as school leaders struggle to find enough staff to keep its programs running. The Durham Public Schools Office of Community Education is hosting two forums Monday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center on Hillandale Road to address parents' concerns.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO