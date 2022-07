A man going through a divorce has been charged after breaking into his mother-in-law’s Kirkwood home, allegedly threatening her with a gun and demanding money. Todd Hilgert, 44, of Affton, was charged with first-degree burglary and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000 and he is not to have contact with the victim.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO