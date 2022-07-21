Boone County sex offender detained after fleeing on foot

COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County sex offender was detained Sunday following a foot chase with pursuing officers.

As indicated by reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Stewart, 39 of Seth, WV was discovered by Boone County Deputies in the Little General parking lot during road patrols in the Comfort area.

At the time of the arrest, Stewart had an active warrant of which patrolling officers were already aware.

Upon attempts to make an arrest, Stewart fled on foot, at which point the pursuing officers gave chase.

Stewart was eventually captured and arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, and faces additional charges of obstructing and fleeing on foot following the incident on Sunday.