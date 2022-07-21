ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities restaurateur speaks to Congress about crime

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhZ3m_0gnsK5zK00

A local chef and restauranteur traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to testify before members of Congress about crime in the Twin Cities.

Brian Ingram, owner of the Hope Breakfast Bar and Gnome Craft Pub in St. Paul, spoke Tuesday before a congressional subcommittee during a hearing focused the impacts of gun violence.

Purpose Driven Restaurants, the company Ingram and his wife founded in 2019, operated free community kitchens and food banks to give back during the pandemic and the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

Ingram told lawmakers crime began to escalate once businesses reopened after the pandemic closures.

"We saw it over and over," he said, describing times where his restaurants windows were shot out by gunfire, his employees were attacked and customers were carjacked.

"Crime has now become a daily part of life," Ingram said. "All seven of my restaurants and office have been robbed numerous times, on many occasions by the same criminal."

Ingram said crime has caused late-night restaurant traffic to drop off by 50%, pushed closing times and has led business owners, such as himself, to look at new locations outside of the Twin Cities.

"Our hope is that all of you will come together and figure out how we stop crime in our cities before our cities are gone," he said.

In Minneapolis, crime statistics show robberies, shots fired, gunshot wounds and motor vehicle thefts are all up compared to the three-year average, while burglaries are trending downward.

Comments / 1

mojorising363
4d ago

Once again blaming the gun rather then the criminal who shot the gun, or the ppl in office who will let them go without bail, not prosecute, not do enhancements so of course they will re-offend. Why not? There is no price to pay. This is primarily in democrat run cities. What needs to be done is get rid of the politician's who are bought and paid for and get some in that actually care about their cities and state. They are out there. But in the meantime, get a gun yourself to have a chance to fight back against these losers who think robbery, carjacking and things like that are jobs.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Antisemitic flyers found in metro neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — Flyers spreading antisemitic stereotypes were reportedly found in multiple metro communities Monday morning, including neighborhoods in Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis. The message on the flyers plays into the trope that Jewish people control mass media, and includes multiple names and photos of Jewish CEOs and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pool contractor accused of taking thousands from Minnesota families has a history of not paying vendors, subcontractors

MINNEAPOLIS --- The swimming pool contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from families without finishing the work owes more people money. WCCO uncovered Charles, or Charlie, Workman has a history of non-payment to subcontractors and vendors. Since we started our investigation into Workman and MN Crete Pools, we discovered a troubling history with another company in his name: MPLS Concrete Restoration.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Saint Paul, MN
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Record number of LGBTQ+ candidates file for Minnesota Legislature

A record number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates are running for Minnesota Legislature in this year's midterm elections. What's happening: At least 11 candidates who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community will appear on ballots for the Aug. 9 primary, according to a list compiled by state Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-Minneapolis). The big picture: Advocates say a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ candidates are running across the nation as lawmakers in many states advance proposals that could curtail their rights. What they're saying: Dibble, who is gay, said the high interest from Minnesota candidates is "absolutely a response to [a]...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota primary election two weeks away

MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Minnesota voters are being asked to go to the polls in the summertime to decide who will be on the ballot in November. Early voting is already underway heading into the Aug. 9 party primaries. Several hotly contested races are attracting some buzz, as challengers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Bring Me The News

U.S. News ranking identifies top 10 hospitals in Minnesota

U.S. News and World Report has released its annual rankings of the nation's best hospitals, and once again the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota tops the list. The Mayo is the only Minnesota representation in the national top 20, which is based upon criteria including patient experience, survival rates, level of nursing care, and the success rate for helping patients return home.
nypressnews.com

Wealthy neighborhood in Minneapolis is crowdfunding its own security

Amid skyrocketing crime rates, residents of one Minneapolis neighborhood are crowdfunding to pay for a city program that will give them more police patrols. The Minneapolis Police Department has a “buyback” program that lets outside organizations have extra police patrols and presence in exchange for paying for police overtime hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Restaurateur#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Twin Cities#The Hope Breakfast Bar
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Emerson is latest Minneapolis public school to require uniforms

Students walking into Emerson Dual Language Elementary school in Loring Park this fall won't be wearing any neon-colored shirts or tops featuring their favorite superheroes. That's because the magnet school is the latest in Minneapolis Public Schools to implement a dress code, requiring its students to pair a solid-colored top in either red, blue, black or white with blue, black or khaki pants. That decision came after a schoolwide vote that showed 55% of families were in favor of adding uniforms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Minnesotans React To Alanis Morissette Being In Minnesota

Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette had a concert at the Xcel Energy Center last night (7/24/22) and check out how Minnesotans reacted. Alanis was celebrating 25 years of 'JAGGED LITTLE PILL' and made a stop in St. Paul, Minnesota. I'm not going to lie, I've been listening to Alanis for as long as I can remember. That's right, I was rocking out to songs like 'Hand In My Pocket', 'Ironic' and 'You Oughta Know' as a little ginger nugget.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Amber Gibson

The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway

Minneapolis Riverfront SunsetLane Pelovsky courtesy Meet Minneapolis. The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not seem like an obvious girls getaway destination, but Minneapolis has a laid-back approach to luxury that's perfect for a relaxed bachelorette party, mother-daughter vacation or sorority reunion. With a swanky new hotel, great restaurants, spas and shopping, Minneapolis is my under-the-radar pick for an ideal Midwestern girls getaway – and it's just a six hour drive from Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Police Still Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted armed robbery outside Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis Sunday morning. A Mother Baby Center employee was held at gunpoint outside of the Emergency Department. Police say the woman was not harmed. The suspect immediately left the scene. Children's Minnesota was just in the news last week after stray bullets from blocks away hit the campus building. No one was injured in that incident either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy