Alan Grant, Award-Winning 'Batman' Writer, Passes Away

The controversial and disturbing horror film Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer took a while to reach audiences. It was filmed in 1985, had its premiere in 1986, and then a theatrical release in 1990. Now, the movie is regarded as a cult classic. John McNaughton, co-writer and director, was inspired by the true story of American serial killer Henry Lee Lucas. The facts surrounding Lucas are relatively unclear, largely because he was a pathological liar, but both he and his companion Ottis Toole are depicted in McNaughton’s movie. Because of the hazy details of the real-life cases of Lucas and Toole, McNaughton never intended to accurately depict them or their crimes. Instead, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is inspired by the horrifying stories of the two murderers with a mixture of truth and fiction.

