Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to 2-year, $6.4M deal

 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year, $6.4 million contract on Thursday.

Kapanen, who turns 26 on Saturday, posted 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 79 games last season.

It was the fourth consecutive 30-point campaign for the Finnish winger, who also set career highs in games played and hits (110), and registered his first career hat trick on Nov. 6 against the Minnesota Wild.

A first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2014, Kapanen has 152 points (63 goals, 89 assists) in 321 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2015-20) and Penguins.

