Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Sheriff: Deputy shot man charging officers with knife

By CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff's deputy working on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man Wednesday after officials said the man charged at officers while armed with a large knife.

Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin said the man came out of the window of a Gaithersburg home brandishing a knife, The Washington Post reported. One officer used a stun gun, but it did not knock him down, Popkin said. The deputy was "backing up" but the man got "very close," causing the deputy to fear for his life and fire his weapon, the sheriff said.

The man was fatally injured and a second man who was hit was treated at a hospital, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said in a statement.

The deputy who fired was working as part of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, run by the U.S. Marshals Service, which does not equip its officers with body-worn cameras, Popkin said.

Since the deputy is a deputized federal officer as a member of the task force, the FBI will investigate the shooting, according to Popkin and an FBI spokeswoman. The IID said it will conduct its own investigation.

Daily Voice

Police ID Man, 26, Killed In Frederick

Police in Maryland have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Frederick. Officers from the Frederick Police Department on patrol at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, heard a gunshot in the area of the 300 block of North Market Street, officials said.
FREDERICK, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Troopers: Man got off motorcycle, punched person at Carroll Co. intersection

FINKSBURG, Md. — Troopers are looking for a man accused of getting off his motorcycle and punching a person at a Carroll County intersection. Maryland State Police said that while stopped at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Emory Road in Finksburg, a man got off his motorcycle and punched a person who was seated in his truck. That person was taken to the Carroll Hospital.
FINKSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

Details Emerge After 12-Year-Old Driver Dies in Maryland Crash

A 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Columbia, Maryland, as she was behind the wheel early Sunday had been driving a man who lived with her family, police said. Josseline Molina-Rivas was the victim of the crash on Broken Land Parkway, Howard County police said in an update Monday.
COLUMBIA, MD
Shore News Network

Man Who Shot and Killed 40-Year-Old During Argument in Baltimore Arrested

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police arrested 23-year-old Desmond Powell for the July 17th murder of a 40-year-old man on Bowley’s Lane. “Northeast District shooting detectives investigated this incident. Witnesses were interviewed, physical evidence was collected and analyzed, and video footage was reviewed,” police said. “Detectives were able to identify the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman Shot in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured yesterday afternoon. This incident took place on the 5000 block of Benning Road in Southeast, D.C.. The PD asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
