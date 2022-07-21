ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home

By JEFF AMY
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qXAq_0gnsHz0200
Abortion Georgia FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) (Ben Gray)

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were told that what had been legal that morning was no longer legal in the state and sent home.

Melissa Grant, chief operating officer of Carafem, a Washington, D.C.-based group that operates a reproductive health clinic in Atlanta, called the process of sending home four patients terrible.

“It was difficult every time the staff had to bring it up, whether it was someone on the phone for tomorrow or somebody in the office today,” Grant said. “They would have to resteel themselves in order to try to be empathetic and understanding in the face of someone who was either going to fall apart, cry, get angry or try to bargain — ‘Isn’t there some way you can still see me?’"

The law, which had been barred from taking effect, bans most abortions once a " detectable human heartbeat " is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many pregnancies are detected.

Now, with abortion illegal or heavily restricted in Deep South states except disputed Louisiana, Georgia patients more than six weeks pregnant are likely to be referred to clinics in Florida, North Carolina or even farther away.

The Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. It also allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable and includes provisions that change the definition of “natural person,” giving a fetus the same legal rights as people have once they’re born.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade allows the law to take effect. Normally, the Georgia ruling wouldn't take effect for weeks, but the court issued a second order Wednesday allowing the law to take effect immediately.

In Louisiana, a state judge ruled Thursday that the state's three abortion clinics can continue operating while a lawsuit challenging the state's near total ban on abortions is resolved. For weeks, access to abortion has been flickering in the state, where the ban has twice taken effect twice and twice been blocked since the Supreme Court ruling in June.

Clinics in Baton Rouge and New Orleans that had ceased operations pending the ruling said they were open again Thursday.

The preliminary injunction in Louisiana is the latest development amid a flurry of court challenges to state “trigger” laws that were crafted in anticipation of Roe being overturned.

Georgia is one of the biggest states to see sweeping restrictions on abortion. The National Abortion Federation listed 10 clinics providing surgical abortions before Wednesday, although an 11th clinic in Savannah had already closed after the Supreme Court acted.

One of those clinics, the Feminist Women's Health Center in Brookhaven, had been performing 150 to 200 abortions per week, Executive Director Kwajalein Jackson said. That number rose when new limits went into place in other southeastern states in recent weeks, Jackson said. Grant said Carafem has canceled more than 75 appointments for women beyond six weeks.

State records show about 35,000 abortions were performed in Georgia in 2021.

Abortion rights supporters said that they try to refer women to the right location for them, and somewhere farther away might be better if a woman has family or friends in a distant location.

"It really is about what is going to be the best plan for the person at the end of the day,” said Monica Simpson, executive director of Atlanta-based SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, which advocates for abortion rights. Simpson and abortion providers said they work closely with abortion funds that can provide financial assistance.

In Savannah, closure of the city's only provider of surgical abortion left a Planned Parenthood clinic that offers medication abortions only.

“Yesterday at 9 a.m. you were able to go to your local clinic and access medication-based abortion up to 11 weeks” of pregnancy, said Coco Papy, a former Planned Parenthood Southeast board member. ”And as of 3 p.m. yesterday you could no longer access that.”

Groups that oppose abortion are also stepping up their responses, said Suzanne Guy, a longtime activist. “My phone has been blowing up since Roe has been overturned,” she said.

Guy said she hopes religious groups will support women not just while pregnant and during birth, but “for the long haul.”

In suburban Atlanta, Keri Ninness anticipates an increase in pregnant women seeking services at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta. Ninness said the group called Walking With Moms in Need has helped 15 pregnant women in the past 15 months.

“In a very practical sense, I see the need for diapers and food going through the roof," Ninness said. "I’ve had five requests for infant car seats in the last week.”

She said she also expects more mothers needing cribs, help from lactation consultants and even shelter.

“We’ve always said we were pro-life, and now we get to put that into practice,” Ninness said.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin McGill contributed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Russ Bynum from Savannah, Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Appeals court upholds Texas block on school mask mandates

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that forbids school districts from imposing mask mandates on schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been upheld by a divided federal appeals court panel. The ruling from the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court...
TEXAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: What's behind efforts to decertify 2020 election?

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A year and a half after Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, Donald Trump is still pushing for decertifying Biden's win, particularly in Wisconsin. One of the loudest advocates in the battleground state, a Republican state lawmaker who is running for governor, wants the Legislature...
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters and affirmed the Georgia secretary of state's decision that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for reelection. The five voters from Greene's district sought to have her removed...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WHIO Dayton

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Thousands of people arguing the abortion issue surrounded the Indiana Statehouse and filled its corridors Monday as state lawmakers began consideration of a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the effort during a meeting with Democratic legislators.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHIO Dayton

Rep. says no to gay marriage, attends son's same-sex wedding

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages. Rep. Glenn Thompson, a Republican who represents a large swath of conservative northern Pennsylvania, voted against the bill brought by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Politics State#Politics Legislative
WHIO Dayton

Four-time Olympian survives plane crash with family and puppy

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A crash landing just outside of Detroit sent three people to the hospital, including an Olympic athlete. The trio, all related, were in a Beech fixed-wing single-engine plane that had just taken off from the Ray Community Airport when the pilot said that he lost power to the engine, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies said in a news release. The pilot tried to land the plane and came down in an area just off the runway, deputies said.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
WHIO Dayton

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 1 injured in Riverside motorcycle crash

RIVERSIDE — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Riverside Monday evening. The crash was reported in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike around 7:26 p.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, according to Riverside Police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon. Sturgeon confirmed Tuesday...
RIVERSIDE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
90K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy